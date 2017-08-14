Se entregaron los Teen Choice Awards

La 19ª edición de los Teen Choice Awards, que premian lo mejor de la música, el cine y la televisión elegidos por los fans, se ha celebrado la noche de este domingo 13 de agosto en Los Ángeles. Esta vez, las integrantes del grupo musical Fifth Harmony han sido las triunfadoras de los premios que entrega la cadena estadounidense FOX cada año. Entre los galardones que se han llevado destacan Grupo Musical Favorito, Mejor Single, y Estrella Musical del Verano.

Aquí la lista completa de los ganadores de los Teen Choice Awards, elegidos por el público a través de la página web oficial y de Twitter:

Serie favorita de drama

Empire

Famous In Love

Pretty Little Liars

Riverdale

Star

This Is Us

Relación favorita de serie

Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley – “The 100”

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”

Shay Mitchell & Sasha Pieterse – “Pretty Little Liars”

Chris Wood & Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”

Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Holland Roden & Dylan O’Brien – “Teen Wolf”

Grupo musical favorito

Fifth Harmony

Little Mix

Maroon 5

The Chainsmokers

The Lumineers

The Vamps

Twenty one pilots

Artista favorito de R&B/Hip-Hop

Beyoncé

Chance the Rapper

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Nicki Minaj

Rihanna

Actriz favorita en película de verano

Bella Thorne – “Amityville: The Awakening”

Cara Delevingne – “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”

Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman”

Isabela Moner – “Transformers: The Last Knight”

Mandy Moore – “47 Meters Down”

Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Estrella revelación favorita de película

Auli’i Cravalho – “Moana”

Deepika Padukone – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”

Harry Styles – “Dunkirk”

Janelle Monáe – “Hidden Figures”

Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Villano favorito de TV

Cory Michael Smith – “Gotham”

Grant Gustin – “The Flash”

Janel Parrish – “Pretty Little Liars”

Josh Segarra – “Arrow”

Mark Pellegrino – “Supernatural”

Teri Hatcher – “Supergirl”

Robaescenas favorito

Camila Mendes – “Riverdale”

Colin O’Donoghue – “Once Upon a Time”

Josh Gad – “Beauty and the Beast”

Michael Rooker – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

RJ Cyler – “Power Rangers”

Taylor Lautner – “Scream Queens”

Actriz favorita en serie de drama

Ashley Benson – “Pretty Little Liars”

Bella Thorne – “Famous In Love”

Lucy Hale – “Pretty Little Liars”

Sasha Pieterse – “Pretty Little Liars”

Shay Mitchell – “Pretty Little Liars”

Troian Bellisario – “Pretty Little Liars”

Bailarín favorito

Chloe Lukasiak

Derek Hough

Julianne Hough

Kida The Great

Maddie Ziegler

tWitch

Actor favorito de acción en televisión

Chris Wood – “Supergirl”

Clayne Crawford – “Arma Mortal”

Gabriel Luna – “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Grant Gustin – “The Flash”

Stephen Amell – “Arrow”

Wentworth Miller – “Prison Break”

Actriz favorita de acción en televisión

Caity Lotz – “Legends of Tomorrow”

Candice Patton – “The Flash”

Danielle Panabaker – “The Flash”

Emily Bett Rickards – “Arrow”

Jordana Brewster – “Arma Mortal”

Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”

Youtuber favorito

Casey Neistat

The Dolan Twins

Jake Paul

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Logan Paul

Actor de ciencia ficción favorito

Asa Butterfield – “The Space Between Us”

Chris Pratt – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Dacre Montgomery – “Power Rangers”

Diego Luna – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Jeremy Renner – “Arrival”

Tom Hiddleston – “Kong: Skull Island”

Canción pop favorita

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey)

“Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5 (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

“Love on the Brain” – Rihanna

“Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran

“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara

Estrella web femenina favorita

Bethany Mota

Eva Gutowski

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Merrell Twins

Niki and Gabi

Estrella web masculina favorita

Cameron Dallas

Casey Neistat

The Dolan Twins

Logan Paul

Ryan Higa

sWooZ