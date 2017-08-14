Se entregaron los Teen Choice Awards

La cadena de televisión Fox celebró la 19 entrega en la ciudad de Los Ángeles. Lo mejor del cine, música y televisión, elegido por los fans.
La 19ª edición de los Teen Choice Awards, que premian lo mejor de la música, el cine y la televisión elegidos por los fans, se ha celebrado la noche de este domingo 13 de agosto en Los Ángeles. Esta vez, las integrantes del grupo musical Fifth Harmony han sido las triunfadoras de los premios que entrega la cadena estadounidense FOX cada año. Entre los galardones que se han llevado destacan Grupo Musical Favorito, Mejor Single, y Estrella Musical del Verano.
Aquí la lista completa de los ganadores de los Teen Choice Awards, elegidos por el público a través de la página web oficial y de Twitter:
Serie favorita de drama
Empire
Famous In Love
Pretty Little Liars
Riverdale
Star
This Is Us
Relación favorita de serie
Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley – “The 100”
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”
Shay Mitchell & Sasha Pieterse – “Pretty Little Liars”
Chris Wood & Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”
Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”
Holland Roden & Dylan O’Brien – “Teen Wolf”
Grupo musical favorito
Fifth Harmony
Little Mix
Maroon 5
The Chainsmokers
The Lumineers
The Vamps
Twenty one pilots
Artista favorito de R&B/Hip-Hop
Beyoncé
Chance the Rapper
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Nicki Minaj
Rihanna
Actriz favorita en película de verano
Bella Thorne – “Amityville: The Awakening”
Cara Delevingne – “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”
Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman”
Isabela Moner – “Transformers: The Last Knight”
Mandy Moore – “47 Meters Down”
Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
Estrella revelación favorita de película
Auli’i Cravalho – “Moana”
Deepika Padukone – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Harry Styles – “Dunkirk”
Janelle Monáe – “Hidden Figures”
Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
Villano favorito de TV
Cory Michael Smith – “Gotham”
Grant Gustin – “The Flash”
Janel Parrish – “Pretty Little Liars”
Josh Segarra – “Arrow”
Mark Pellegrino – “Supernatural”
Teri Hatcher – “Supergirl”
Robaescenas favorito
Camila Mendes – “Riverdale”
Colin O’Donoghue – “Once Upon a Time”
Josh Gad – “Beauty and the Beast”
Michael Rooker – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
RJ Cyler – “Power Rangers”
Taylor Lautner – “Scream Queens”
Actriz favorita en serie de drama
Ashley Benson – “Pretty Little Liars”
Bella Thorne – “Famous In Love”
Lucy Hale – “Pretty Little Liars”
Sasha Pieterse – “Pretty Little Liars”
Shay Mitchell – “Pretty Little Liars”
Troian Bellisario – “Pretty Little Liars”
Bailarín favorito
Chloe Lukasiak
Derek Hough
Julianne Hough
Kida The Great
Maddie Ziegler
tWitch
Actor favorito de acción en televisión
Chris Wood – “Supergirl”
Clayne Crawford – “Arma Mortal”
Gabriel Luna – “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
Grant Gustin – “The Flash”
Stephen Amell – “Arrow”
Wentworth Miller – “Prison Break”
Actriz favorita de acción en televisión
Caity Lotz – “Legends of Tomorrow”
Candice Patton – “The Flash”
Danielle Panabaker – “The Flash”
Emily Bett Rickards – “Arrow”
Jordana Brewster – “Arma Mortal”
Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”
Youtuber favorito
Casey Neistat
The Dolan Twins
Jake Paul
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Logan Paul
Actor de ciencia ficción favorito
Asa Butterfield – “The Space Between Us”
Chris Pratt – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
Dacre Montgomery – “Power Rangers”
Diego Luna – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Jeremy Renner – “Arrival”
Tom Hiddleston – “Kong: Skull Island”
Canción pop favorita
“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey)
“Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5 (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
“Love on the Brain” – Rihanna
“Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara
Estrella web femenina favorita
Bethany Mota
Eva Gutowski
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Merrell Twins
Niki and Gabi
Estrella web masculina favorita
Cameron Dallas
Casey Neistat
The Dolan Twins
Logan Paul
Ryan Higa
sWooZ