Agenda: sábado a puro fútbol en Argentina y en todo el mundo

Boca Juniors y River Plate encabezan los partidos en nuestro país. Afuera, las Ligas más importantes comienzana definirse. En España, juegan Real Madrid y Barcelona.
Boca y River jugarán este sábado por el torneo de Primera división. En España, harán lo propio Barcelona y Real Madrid. Sábado a puro fútbol.
PRIMERA DIVISIÓN
16:00 Patronato - Lanús CANAL 9/HD
16:45 Racing - Gimnasia TELEFE/HD
19:00 Atlético Rafaela - Unión TV PUBLICA/HD
20:15 Estudiantes - Boca Juniors TELEFE/HD
20:15 River Plate - Temperley CANAL 13/HD
LIGA DE ESPAÑA
08:00 Sporting de Gijón - Las Palmas 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
11:00 Atlético de Madrid - Eibar 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
13:30 Barcelona - Villarreal ESPN 2/HD
15:30 Granada - Real Madrid 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
15:45 Real Madrid - Granada CANAL 8/EVENTOS HD 600 CABLEVISION
PREMIER LEAGUE
08:30 Manchester City - Crystal Palace ESPN HD
11:00 Bournemouth - Stoke City 611/1611 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
11:00 Burnley - West Brom 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
11:00 Hull City - Sunderland 614/1614 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
11:00 Leicester City - Watford 615/1615 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
13:30 Swansea - Everton 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
SERIE A DE ITALIA
13:00 Napoli - Cagliari ESPN HD
15:30 Juventus - Torino FOX SPORTS/HD
PRIMERA B NACIONAL
13:05 Guillermo Brown - Argentinos Jrs TYC SPORTS/HD
17:00 All Boys - Chicago TYC SPORTS/HD
17:40 Atlético Paraná - Chacarita 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
BUNDESLIGA DE ALEMANIA
10:30 Bayern Munich - Darmstadt 98 ESPN/HD
10:30 Borussia Dortmund - Hoffenheim FOX SPORTS/HD
13:30 Hertha Berlin - Leipzig FOX SPORTS/HD
LIGUE 1 DE FRANCIA
11:00 PSG - Bastia TV5 MONDE
15:00 Nancy - Mónaco ESPN HD
PRIMERA B METROPOLITANA
13:10 Deportivo Español - Deportivo Morón 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
19:00 Platense - Atlanta TYC SPORTS/HD
TOP 12 DE LA URBA
13:40 Alumni - Pucará 627/1627 HD DIRECTV (ESPN EXTRA)
15:25 Newman - Hindú 627/1627 HD DIRECTV (ESPN EXTRA)
15:25 Newman - Hindú 627/1627 HD DIRECTV (ESPN EXTRA)
SUPER TC 2000
15:00 Clasificación | Carrera clasificatoria TYC SPORTS/HD
CICLISMO: GIRO D'ITALIA
08:30 Etapa 2 ESPN 3/HD
MOTO GP
09:00 Clasificación | Gran Premio de España ESPN 2/HD
WEC
09:30 Seis horas de Spa FOX SPORTS 3/HD
TOP 14 DE FRANCIA
14:45 Montpellier - Stade Français TV5 MONDE
SUPER RUGBY
18:00 Jaguares - Simwolves ESPN 2/HD
NBA PLAYOFFS
21:30 Semifinal | Golden State - Utah ESPN/HD
COMBATE SPACE
22:00 Saúl Canelo Alvarez - Chávez Junior SPACE/HD