Agenda deportiva: el Tomba tiene su gran chance de hacer historia

Godoy Cruz recibirá a Libertad de Paraguay en el Malvinas Argentinas y, apenas con empatar, avanzará a octavos de final de la Copa Libertadores.
Por: ElSol.com.ar

Godoy Cruz jugará este jueves por Copa Libertadores, ante Libertad de Paraguay. El Tomba está ante la gran chance de hacer historia y meterse en octavos de final.


COPA LIBERTADORES

20:30 The Strongest - Sporting Cristal FOX SPORTS 2/HD
21:00 Godoy Cruz - Libertad FOX SPORTS/HD
21:45 Santos - Independiente Santa Fe FOX SPORTS 2/HD
21:45 Zamora - Guaraní FOX SPORTS 3/HD

EUROPA LEAGUE

16:00 Semis | Celta - Manchester United ESPN/HD

LIGA NACIONAL

21:00 San Lorenzo - San Martín TYC SPORTS/HD

NBA PLAYOFFS

21:00 Boston - Washington DEPORTV / HD
22:30 Utah - Golden State ESPN/HD


APARECEN EN ESTA NOTA: Godoy Cruz Tomba Copa Libertadores Agenda deportiva
