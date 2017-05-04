Agenda deportiva: el Tomba tiene su gran chance de hacer historia

Godoy Cruz recibirá a Libertad de Paraguay en el Malvinas Argentinas y, apenas con empatar, avanzará a octavos de final de la Copa Libertadores.
Godoy Cruz jugará este jueves por Copa Libertadores, ante Libertad de Paraguay. El Tomba está ante la gran chance de hacer historia y meterse en octavos de final.
COPA LIBERTADORES
20:30 The Strongest - Sporting Cristal FOX SPORTS 2/HD
21:00 Godoy Cruz - Libertad FOX SPORTS/HD
21:45 Santos - Independiente Santa Fe FOX SPORTS 2/HD
21:45 Zamora - Guaraní FOX SPORTS 3/HD
EUROPA LEAGUE
16:00 Semis | Celta - Manchester United ESPN/HD
LIGA NACIONAL
21:00 San Lorenzo - San Martín TYC SPORTS/HD
NBA PLAYOFFS
21:00 Boston - Washington DEPORTV / HD
22:30 Utah - Golden State ESPN/HD