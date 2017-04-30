Agenda deportiva: hay clásico cuyano en Mendoza y juega Boca

Godoy Cruz recibirá este domingo a San Martín de San Juan. Mientras que el Xeneize intentará seguir liderando solo el torneo, ante Arsenal.
Se viene un domingo a puro fútbol. Godoy Cruz disputará el clásico cuyano ante San Martín de San Juan, en el Malvinas Argentinas. En Buenos Aires, Boca intentará seguir siendo el único líder, al enfrentarse contra Arsenal.
Primera división
16:00 Godoy Cruz - San Martín de San Juan CANAL 9/HD
17:00 Rosario Central - Aldosivi TV PUBLICA/HD
19:10 Boca - Arsenal CANAL 13/HD
19:30 Olimpo - Atlético Rafaela DEPORTV / HD
Liga de España
11:00 Betis - Alavés ESPN/HD
13:30 Eibar - Leganés 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
15:30 Celta - Athletic de Bilbao 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
Premier League
08:00 Manchester United - Swansea ESPN 2/HD
10:00 Manchester City - Middlesbrough 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
10:00 Everton - Chelsea 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
12:30 Tottenham - Arsenal ESPN 2/HD
Serie A de Italia
07:30 Roma - Lazio FOX SPORTS/HD
10:00 Crotone - Milan FOX SPORTS/HD
10:00 Palermo - Fiorentina FOX SPORTS 2/HD
15:30 Inter - Napoli ESPN 2/HD
Primera B Nacional
13:30 Estudiantes (BA) - Platense 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
15:30 Los Andes - Ferro 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
Bundesliga de Alemania
10:30 Augsburgo - Hamburgo FOX SPORTS/HD
12:30 Hoffenheim - Eintracht Frankfurt FOX SPORTS/HD
Ligue 1 de Francia
16:00 Niza - PSG 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
Turismo Nacional
11:00 Rio Hondo TV PUBLICA/HD
F1 - GP de Rusia
09:00 Carrera 630 DIRECTVCANAL F1 (FORMULA 1)