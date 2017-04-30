nota

Los 50 personajes de videojuegos más icónicos del siglo XXI

La revista que lo sabe todo y puede hablar de todo, Rolling Stone decidió crear su propio ranking de los 50 personajes más representativos del siglo 21, de acá podes sacar tus propias conclusiones sobre quien sobra y quien falta.

50. Robed Figure — Journey (2012)

49. Vaas Montenegro — Far Cry 3 (2012)

48. Jade — Beyond Good & Evil (2003)

47. Gomez — Fez (2012)

46. Tommy Vercetti — Grand Theft Auto Vice City (2002)

45. Agent 47 — Hitman (2000)

Los dos juegos más vendidos de la historia (al menos por ahora) son “Wii Sports” con 82 millones de copias vendidas.

Y en segundo lugar Grand Theft Auto V con 75 millones de copias.

44. Freddy Fazbear — Five Nights at Freddy’s (2014)

43. Bayonetta — Bayonetta (2010)

42. Dovahkiin — The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)

41. Lightning — Final Fantasy XIII (2009)

40. Elizabeth — Bioshock Infinite (2013)

39. Tyrael — Diablo 2 (2000)

38. Max Payne — Max Payne (2001)

37. Garrus Vakarian — Mass Effect (2007)

36. Clementine — The Walking Dead (2012)

35. Ellie — The Last of Us (2013)

34. Faith — Mirror’s Edge (2008)

33. Carl Johnson — Grand Theft Auto San Andreas (2004)

32. Eris Morn — Destiny (2014)

31. HK-47 — Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003)

30. Sora — Kingdom Hearts (2002)

29. Alyx Vance — Half-Life 2 (2004)

28. Oscar, Knight of Astora — Dark Souls (2011)

27. Captain Price — Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2007)

26. Peashooter — Plants vs Zombies (2009)

25. Ico — Ico (2005)

24. Trevor Philips — Grand Theft Auto V (2013)

23. Sackboy — LittleBigPlanet (2008)

22. Dante — Devil May Cry (2001)

El juego Pokemon creado por Satoshi Tajiri, surgió gracias a que él de chico coleccionaba gusanos y los miraba transformarse en mariposas. Coleccionar = atrapar, convertirse = evolucionar. Su idea sigue dándole de comer.

21. Lich King Arthas — Warcraft 3 (2002)

20. John Marston — Red Dead Redemption (2010)

19. Sam Fisher — Splinter Cell (2002)

18. Commander Shepard — Mass Effect (2007)

17. Claptrap — Borderlands (2009)

16. Pudge — DOTA 2 (2013)

15. Cortana — Halo: Combat Evolved (2001)

14. Marcus Fenix — Gears of War (2006)

13. Angry Birds — Angry Birds (2009)

12. GLaDOS — Portal (2007)

11. Teemo — League of Legends (2009)

10. Jaina Proudmoore — Warcraft 3 (2002)

9. Barbarian — Clash of Clans (2012)

8. Big Daddy — Bioshock (2007)

7. Ezio Auditore da Firenze — Assassin’s Creed 2 (2009)

6. Geralt of Rivia — The Witcher (2007)

5. Tracer — Overwatch (2016)

4. Steve — Minecraft (2011)

3. Kratos — God of War (2005)

2. Nathan Drake — Uncharted (2007)

1. Master Chief — Halo: Combat Evolved (2001)

El primer personaje femenino en aparecer en un juego fue “Ms. Pac-man” quien tuvo su propio juego en 1981.

Fuente: Rolling Stones.


