nota

Últimas noticias

  1. ElSol.com.ar
  2. Deportes

Polideportivo

Agenda deportiva: Barcelona y Real Madrid quieren cortarse

El equipo culé y el Merengue, jugarán este miércoles por la Liga española, que es liderada por ambos. Además, habrá Copa Libertadores.
Ampliar imagen Festejo Barcelona

Por: ElSol.com.ar

Barcelona y Real Madrid, que compiten cabeza a cabeza por la Liga Española, enfrentarán este miércoles a Osasuna y Deportivo La Coruña, respectivamente.



Copa Libertadores

19:30 Atlético Mineiro - Libertad FOX SPORTS 2/HD
21:00 Melgar - Independiente Medellín FOX SPORTS/HD
21:45 Peñarol - Palmeiras FOX SPORTS 2/HD
21:45 Atlético Paranaense - Flamengo FOX SPORTS 3/HD

Liga de España

14:30 Barcelona - Osasuna ESPN 2/HD
15:30 Valencia - Real Socierad ESPN/HD
15:30 Leganés - Las Palmas 615/1615 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
16:30 Deportivo la Coruña - Real Madrid CANAL 8/EVENTOS HD 600 CABLEVISION

Premier League

15:45 Arsenal - Leicester City 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
15:45 Middlesbrough - Sunderland 616/1616 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
16:00 Crystal Palace - Tottenham 611/1611 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

Copa de Francia

16:05 Mónaco - PSG 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

Liga Nacional

21:00 Peñarol - San Lorenzo TYC SPORTS/HD

Copa de Alemania

15:45 Bayern Munich - Borussia Dortmund 614/1614 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

NBA playoffs

19:00 Hawks - Wizards
21:30 Bulls - Celtics
23:30 Trail Blazers - Warriors


Permalink:
APARECEN EN ESTA NOTA: Barcelona Real Madrid Liga española Agenda deportiva
visitas social_count

Comentarios de la nota

También te pueden interesar

Volkswagen / Fox / 1.6 Confortline 3ptas.

Volkswagen / Fox / 2006

$127.000.-

Dodge / RAM / 1500 Laramie 5.7 V8 At 4x4

Dodge / RAM / 2017

$900.000.-

Peugeot / 308 / Allure 1.6 Hdi Nav (115cv) 5ptas. (l15)

Peugeot / 308 / 2017

$417.000.-

IAB
ComScore
© Copyright 2017. Cuyo Servycom S.A.
Edición impresa Contactos Términos y condiciones
Powered by CMSEditorial®