Agenda deportiva: Barcelona y Real Madrid quieren cortarse

El equipo culé y el Merengue, jugarán este miércoles por la Liga española, que es liderada por ambos. Además, habrá Copa Libertadores.
Barcelona y Real Madrid, que compiten cabeza a cabeza por la Liga Española, enfrentarán este miércoles a Osasuna y Deportivo La Coruña, respectivamente.
Copa Libertadores
19:30 Atlético Mineiro - Libertad FOX SPORTS 2/HD
21:00 Melgar - Independiente Medellín FOX SPORTS/HD
21:45 Peñarol - Palmeiras FOX SPORTS 2/HD
21:45 Atlético Paranaense - Flamengo FOX SPORTS 3/HD
Liga de España
14:30 Barcelona - Osasuna ESPN 2/HD
15:30 Valencia - Real Socierad ESPN/HD
15:30 Leganés - Las Palmas 615/1615 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
16:30 Deportivo la Coruña - Real Madrid CANAL 8/EVENTOS HD 600 CABLEVISION
Premier League
15:45 Arsenal - Leicester City 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
15:45 Middlesbrough - Sunderland 616/1616 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
16:00 Crystal Palace - Tottenham 611/1611 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
Copa de Francia
16:05 Mónaco - PSG 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
Liga Nacional
21:00 Peñarol - San Lorenzo TYC SPORTS/HD
Copa de Alemania
15:45 Bayern Munich - Borussia Dortmund 614/1614 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
NBA playoffs
19:00 Hawks - Wizards
21:30 Bulls - Celtics
23:30 Trail Blazers - Warriors