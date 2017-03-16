Agenda deportiva: el fútbol internacional copa la jornada del jueves

Lanús y Atlético Tucumán, por Copa Libertadores, serán los argentinos que se presentarán hoy. Además, también habrá Europa League.
Este jueves se presenta como una jornada futbolera de índole internacional. Acá te dejamos lo mejor del día.
Copa Libertadores
19:30 Chapecoense - Lanús FOX SPORTS 2/HD
21:00 Peñarol - Atlético Tucumán FOX SPORTS/HD
21:30 Santos - The Strongest FOX SPORTS 3/HD
21:45 Independiente Santa Fe - Sporting Cristal FOX SPORTS 2/HD
Europa League
15:00 Besiktas - Olympiacos ESPN 2/HD
17:05 Borussia Mönchengladbach - Schalke 04 FOX SPORTS 2/HD
17:05 Roma - Lyon ESPN/HD
17:05 Anderlecht - APOEL FOX SPORTS 3/HD
17:05 Manchester United - Rostov FOX SPORTS/HD
NBA
20:00 Oklahoma City Thunder - Toronto Raptors NBA TV
20:00 Utah - Cleveland DEPORTV / HD
23:30 Orlando Magic - Golden State Warriors NBA TV