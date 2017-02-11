nota

Últimas noticias

  1. ElSol.com.ar
  2. Varieté

Obama se tomó vacaciones pero la creatividad de la gente no: los memes de la semana
Ampliar imagen Obama se tomó vacaciones pero la creatividad de la gente no: llegaron los memes de la semana

Por: ElSol.com.ar

No podes usar mal un meme si no usas memes…

En esta semana tenemos una ensalada de memes a la que no le faltó ningún condimento.

1. Obama se tomó unas vacaciones después de abandonar la presidencia y su cara de felicidad provoca risa y envidia en Estados Unidos.

“Miren a mi hombre Obama. Está viviendo la vida sin estrés, no me sorprendería si su pelo se volviera negro otra vez”.

“Obama está haciendo realidad la vida con la que sueña todo tuitero o ‘instagramer’”.

“Obama acaba de posar en la típica foto “¡Me siento GENIAL!” que se suele publicar de manera ruin tras una separación”.

“Obama está allá fuera disfrutando de la buena vida mientras el mundo se derrumba a su alrededor”.


Permalink:
visitas social_count

Comentarios de la nota

También te pueden interesar

Chevrolet / Blazer / Dlx 2.5 Td 4x2 Alarma

Chevrolet / Blazer / 1999

$139.900.-

Bajaj / Rouser / 180

Bajaj / Rouser / 2012

$37.000.-

Bajaj / Rouser / 200 NS

Bajaj / Rouser / 2015

$50.000.-

IAB
ComScore
© Copyright 2017. Cuyo Servycom S.A.
Edición impresa Contactos Términos y condiciones
Powered by CMSEditorial®