Obama se tomó vacaciones pero la creatividad de la gente no: los memes de la semana

No podes usar mal un meme si no usas memes…

En esta semana tenemos una ensalada de memes a la que no le faltó ningún condimento.

1. Obama se tomó unas vacaciones después de abandonar la presidencia y su cara de felicidad provoca risa y envidia en Estados Unidos.

“Miren a mi hombre Obama. Está viviendo la vida sin estrés, no me sorprendería si su pelo se volviera negro otra vez”.

Look at my mans Obama. Living life stress free, won't be surprised if his hair turns all black again. — @TinyMontanaa

“Obama está haciendo realidad la vida con la que sueña todo tuitero o ‘instagramer’”.

Obama is really out here living the life that every twitter and Instagram honey dreams of. — @FirstGentleman

“Obama acaba de posar en la típica foto “¡Me siento GENIAL!” que se suele publicar de manera ruin tras una separación”.

Obama just posed for the "I'm GREAT!" pic you'd petty post after a breakup. — @luckyturner

“Obama está allá fuera disfrutando de la buena vida mientras el mundo se derrumba a su alrededor”.