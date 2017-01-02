Gisele Bündchen sorprendió a todos con su canto

Con un fondo soñado, Gisele Bündchen deleitó a sus seguidores de Instagram tocando la guitarra y cantando Trem-Bala, de Ana Vilela, a quien le dedicó unas palabras junto al video que publicó.

“Muchas gracias Ana Vilela por una canción tan sincera. La letra me resultó tan inspiradora que decidí arriesgarme y cantarla”, escribió modelo mejor pagada del mundo.

Escuchá a la bella y sensual Gisele Bündchen cantando “Trem-Bala”, de Ana Vilela.

En ese mismo año, interpretó “All Day And All Of The Night” de The Kinks para la campaña de otoño invierno de la misma marca. Lo generado con la canción fue donado a UNICEF.