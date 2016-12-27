El dolor de los famosos por la muerte de Carrie Fisher

Incontadas estrellas se volcaron a las redes para expresar su dolor y despedir a Carrie Fisher, quien falleció este martes a los 60 años luego de sufrir un infarto en un vuelo de American Airlines que la trasladaba de Londres a Los Angeles.

Simon Halls, vocero de la familia, fue el encargado de anunciar el triste desenlace en nombre de Billie Lourd, hija de Fisher. “Ella fue amada por todo el mundo y se le extrañará profundamente. Nuestra familia entera agradece todos los pensamientos y oraciones que le ofrecieron”, rezaba el comunicado.



Mark Hamill y Peter Mayhew (Luke Skywalker y Chewbacca en Star Wars), fueron los primeros en reaccionar tras la muerte de su compañera de elenco y amiga.

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/GgIeYGeMt9 — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) 27 de diciembre de 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) 27 de diciembre de 2016

I'm sitting in stunned silence learning of the death of #CarrieFisher. In what has been a particularly sad year this may be the hardest. RIP — Josh Gad (@joshgad) 27 de diciembre de 2016

RIP Carrie Fisher. You and the amazing characters you brought to life will always live on. May the force be with you. ❤️ — Michael Murphy (@MikeyMurphy) 27 de diciembre de 2016

She was my first crush. Part of our collective childhood. She was gorgeous bold feisty & brilliant…. Rest In Peace Carrie Fisher. pic.twitter.com/x9yVuAC6H9 — Sean Maguire (@sean_m_maguire) 27 de diciembre de 2016

thoughts and prayers to Carrie Fisher's family — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Rip to this amazing woman You have had an incredible life. I have be honored to watch it. ❤️️ #rip Una foto publicada por Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) el 27 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 10:27 PST

Just over a week ago, our friend Clelia took this photo of David and Carrie Fisher at a dinner in London. She asked me if she could put her hands on my "beautiful baby belly". Fuck yes you can, I said. This damn year and its cruel heart. Una foto publicada por Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) el 27 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 10:44 PST

RIP Carrie Fisher. Photographed last year at the Star Wars Force Awakens premiere with John Boyega. Una foto publicada por Variety Magazine (@variety) el 27 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 10:34 PST

2016 has taken so many beloved artists such as you. You were an inspiration to me and so many others throughout your life. You will be missed so very much. I pray that you are in a better place. RIP Carrie. Una foto publicada por Gaten Matarazzo (@gatenm123) el 27 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 10:27 PST

"I don't want my life to imitate art, I want my life to be art." #RIPCarrieFisher Una foto publicada por Camilla Belle (@camillabelle) el 27 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 10:35 PST

RIP Carrie Fisher, 1956-2016 Una foto publicada por MTV (@mtv) el 27 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 10:12 PST