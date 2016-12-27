nota

El dolor de los famosos por la muerte de Carrie Fisher

Personalidades de todos los ámbitos despidieron en las redes a la icónica actriz, quien falleció este martes a los 60 años.
Personalidades de todos los ámbitos despidieron en las redes a la icónica actriz, quien falleció este martes a los 60 años.

Incontadas estrellas se volcaron a las redes para expresar su dolor y despedir a Carrie Fisher, quien falleció este martes a los 60 años luego de sufrir un infarto en un vuelo de American Airlines que la trasladaba de Londres a Los Angeles.

Simon Halls, vocero de la familia, fue el encargado de anunciar el triste desenlace en nombre de Billie Lourd, hija de Fisher. “Ella fue amada por todo el mundo y se le extrañará profundamente. Nuestra familia entera agradece todos los pensamientos y oraciones que le ofrecieron”, rezaba el comunicado.

Mark Hamill y Peter Mayhew (Luke Skywalker y Chewbacca en Star Wars), fueron los primeros en reaccionar tras la muerte de su compañera de elenco y amiga.

 

Rip to this amazing woman You have had an incredible life. I have be honored to watch it. ❤️️ #rip

Una foto publicada por Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) el

 

RIP Carrie Fisher. Photographed last year at the Star Wars Force Awakens premiere with John Boyega.

Una foto publicada por Variety Magazine (@variety) el

 

"I don't want my life to imitate art, I want my life to be art." #RIPCarrieFisher

Una foto publicada por Camilla Belle (@camillabelle) el

 

RIP Carrie Fisher, 1956-2016

Una foto publicada por MTV (@mtv) el


