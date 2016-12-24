Celebridades envían su fuerza a Carrie Fisher

Luego del infarto que sufrió Carrie Fisher durante un vuelo de Londres a Los Angeles, colegas de la emblemática actriz se volcaron a las redes para enviarle su fuerza.

Compañeros de reparto de la afamada serie también se pronunciaron por la red social.

Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Gwendoline Christie (capitana Phasma en el Episodio VII), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), Bette Midler, Gaten Matarazzo (de Stranger Things), Diane Warren, William Shatner, Margaret Cho, entre otros, le dejaron su mensaje de apoyo.

as if 2016 couldn’t get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) 23 de diciembre de 2016

Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone’s favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) 23 de diciembre de 2016

#CarrieFisher‘s had a heart attack; hope and pray she recovers soon. Quick witted, hilarious on paper and in person, and just plain beloved. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) 23 de diciembre de 2016

May the force be with you @carrieffisher — Gaten Matarazzo (@GatenM123) December 23, 2016

I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) 23 de diciembre de 2016

Carrie Fisher please b ok!!! — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) 23 de diciembre de 2016

Come on, Carrie.

Keep calm and Carrie on. — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) 23 de diciembre de 2016

The world waits. Sending love and light to @carrieffisher and her family. — E L James (@E_L_James) 23 de diciembre de 2016

send love prayers and the kitchen sink to my sister @carrieffisher Fuck no . Fuck no. — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) 23 de diciembre de 2016

Fucking hell, not Carrie Fisher — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) 23 de diciembre de 2016

Sending up prayers into the ether for Carrie Fisher. Surely this year has already taken enough. — Garbage (@garbage) 23 de diciembre de 2016

@carrieffisher Don’t even think about it!! This planet needs you on it! Sending so much love xxx — graham norton (@grahnort) 23 de diciembre de 2016

Much much much much much much love going out to Carrie Fisher right now. Please please please be well. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) 23 de diciembre de 2016