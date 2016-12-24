nota

Celebridades envían su fuerza a Carrie Fisher

Colegas y compañeros de reparto de la emblemática actriz en Star Wars se volcaron a las redes para dejarle su mensaje de apoyo.
Por: Exitoina

Luego del infarto que sufrió Carrie Fisher durante un vuelo de Londres a Los Angeles, colegas de la emblemática actriz se volcaron a las redes para enviarle su fuerza.

Compañeros de reparto de la afamada serie también se pronunciaron por la red social.

Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Gwendoline Christie (capitana Phasma en el Episodio VII), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), Bette Midler, Gaten Matarazzo (de Stranger Things), Diane Warren, William Shatner, Margaret Cho, entre otros, le dejaron su mensaje de apoyo.


