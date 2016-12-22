Murió el actor Alan Thicke

El actor, productor y guionista canadiense Alan Thicke murió este martes a los 69 años debido a un ataque al corazón, confirmó su publicista a The Hollywood Reporter.

De acuerdo con la información brindada por TMZ, el actor, recordado principalmente por su papel de Jason Seaver en la serie de televisión “Growing Pains” (de 1985 a 1992), sufrió un ataque al corazón mientras jugaba hockey con su hijo, Carter.

Fue trasladado al hospital Providence St. Joseph Medical Center, donde fue declarado muerto. Fuentes policiales dijeron al sitio que sus órganos serán donados.

Durante su extensa carrera estuvo al frente de shows como Pictionary, All New 3’s a Crowd, talk shows como The Alan Thicke Show, Thicke of the Night y compuso las canciones de populares programas de televisión como Diff’rent Strokes, The Facts of Life, y The Wizard of Odds, entre otros.

Participó en series como The Love Boat, Married… with Children, The Bold and the Beautiful, How I Met Your Mother, Scream Queens, entre otros.

En 2013, Thicke ingreso en el Paseo de la Fama de Canadá.

Le sobreviven sus hijos Robin Thicke (cantante), Brennan Thicke (actor), Carter, y Tanya, su esposa.

Enterados de la triste noticia, los famosos se volcaron a las redes para expresar su dolor, incluída Paula Patton, ex mujer de Robin, hijo del actor.

Alan Thicke was always the nicest and happiest person in the room. Gone way too soon. Rest In Peace. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) 14 de diciembre de 2016

So sorry to hear of the passing of Alan Thicke. A wonderful talent, a wonderful man. https://t.co/tb50aiVzlR — Larry King (@kingsthings) 14 de diciembre de 2016

Sorry to hear of the passing of Alan Thicke, he was always cool and generous with his advice towards me…my condolences to the family — mark mcgrath (@mark_mcgrath) 14 de diciembre de 2016

I am saddened at the news of #GrowingPains Alan Thicke's passing. My daughter and I just saw him! RIP dear friend and gentleman. pic.twitter.com/kQQBuuhFmD — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) 14 de diciembre de 2016