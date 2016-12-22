YouTubeRewind: dos Top 10, uno con los mejores videos virales y otro con los musicales

YouTube, empresa propiedad de Google, compartió un chart con los 10 videos más vistos en 2016, y la verdad es que hay muchas sorpresas increíbles.

Además de los clips virales, la red social también publicó un Top 10 con los mejores correspondientes a la industria musical.

Sin mucho más que agregar, más que pedir que se pongan cómodos y disfruten, aquí van ambas listas, los virales y los musicales.

10.- Brothers Convince Little Sister of Zombie Apocalypse

9.- The $21,000 first class airplane seat​

8.- Donald Trump: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver​

7.- Channing Tatum & Beyonce's "Run The World (Girls)" vs. Jenna Dewan-Tatum's "Pony" (Lip Sync Battle)



6.- Water Bottle Flip Edition (Dude Perfect)



5.- Grace VanderWaal: 12-Year-Old Ukulele Player Gets Golden Buzzer (America's Got Talent 2016)



4.- Nike Football Presents: The Switch ft. Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Anthony Martial & More



3.- What's inside a Rattlesnake Rattle?



2.- Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen (PIKO-TARO)



1.- Adele Carpool Karaoke

En cuanto al área musical antes mencionada, la para nada sorprendente lista es la siguiente.

1.-Fifth Harmony - Work from Home ft. Ty Dolla $ign

2.-Calvin Harris - This Is What You Came For (ft. Rihanna)

3.-Hasta el Amanecer - Nicky Jam

4.-The Chainsmokers - Closer (ft. Halsey)

5.-Rihanna - Work (ft. Drake)

6.-Mike Posner - I Took A Pill In Ibiza (Seeb Remix)

7.-Sia - Cheap Thrills (ft. Sean Paul)

8.-Z​ayn - Pillowtalk

9.-Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend​

10.-Twenty One Pilots - Heathens​